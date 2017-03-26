Woman killed, 5 others flown to hospitals after crash

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was killed and five other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in western Pennsylvania.

Officials in Washington County said the crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday in the borough of California.

Police chief Rick Encapera said six occupants of the vehicles were flown to Pittsburgh trauma centers.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office said 26-year-old Angie Givens was pronounced dead shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at Allegheny General hospital.

Police in California are investigating the cause of the accident.

