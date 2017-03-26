Drillers: Permit limbo hurts Pennsylvania's competitiveness

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

Pennsylvania's environmental agency is taking too long to process drilling permit applications. That's the complaint of industry officials who analyzed public data to show that approval times for a key permit are going up.

David Spigelmyer is president of the Pittsburgh-based Marcellus Shale Coalition. He says the regulatory logjam is hurting Pennsylvania's competitiveness with other shale states like West Virginia, Ohio and Louisiana.

The Department of Environmental Protection confirmed that applications are lagging and pledged to do better.

The gas industry's complaints about permitting come as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf makes a push to attract plastics and petrochemical manufacturers that use natural gas as a feedstock.

