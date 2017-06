92-year-old NC man receives Purple Heart earned in WWII

Determined not to spend their lives in prison, two inmates decided to court the death penalty by killing fellow inmates, one of them tells The Associated Press.

Inmate details 4 prison killings: 'I did it for nothing'

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care bill

U2 bassist Adam Clayton, receiving a MusiCares award, thanked his bandmates for their support during his years of addiction to alcohol and his recovery

U2 bassist thanks band for helping him through addiction

Officials are investigating the heat as a possible culprit in 12 deaths in metro Phoenix last week as temperatures soared to 119 degrees.

Several prospective jurors have been excused from the federal securities fraud trial of an ex-pharmaceutical company executive because they claimed they couldn't be impartial.

The agency in charge of U.S. border security plans to start building prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed wall with Mexico later this summer.

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is accusing The New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake. Crews in California, meanwhile, are dealing with two new powerful fires.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A 92-year-old North Carolina man has finally received the Purple Heart he earned more than 70 years ago while fighting in Belgium during World War II.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2o6jJiD ) that Oscar Davis Jr. received the Purple Heart on Saturday.

Davis was a private assigned as a radio telephone operator when he was knocked down by a large piece of shrapnel during the Battle of the Bulge. The radio on his back protected him, but the German artillery barrage knocked down a tree that fell on Davis, injuring his spine.

He was paralyzed from the waist down for three weeks and ultimately rejoined his unit in Germany.

Davis was told long ago that he would receive the honor, but the award paperwork was never signed.

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

