Fire destroys building housing popular diner, apartments

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) - Fire officials in western Pennsylvania say flames have destroyed a three-story building that was home to a popular diner as well as apartments.

Emergency dispatchers in Butler County said the blaze at the building housing Hutch's diner and two floors of apartments was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday.

One firefighter was reported caught in a flashover by the rapidly spreading flames and exited through a window and onto the roof of a neighboring building, where other firefighters helped him to safety. No serious injuries were reported.

Officials said the building -which contained eight units, seven of them occupied - will be condemned and will have to be demolished.

