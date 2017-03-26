Sprint car driver Steele killed in Florida speedway crash

Determined not to spend their lives in prison, two inmates decided to court the death penalty by killing fellow inmates, one of them tells The Associated Press.

Inmate details 4 prison killings: 'I did it for nothing'

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care bill

U2 bassist Adam Clayton, receiving a MusiCares award, thanked his bandmates for their support during his years of addiction to alcohol and his recovery

U2 bassist thanks band for helping him through addiction

Seattle residents and family members of Charleena Lyles demanded change from Seattle police and other city officials during a public hearing about her fatal shooting by police earlier this month.

Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.

Native American tribes and environmental groups preparing a legal battle to stop President Donald Trump from dismantling Utah's new national monument will face a tougher challenge than anticipated.

The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake. Crews in California, meanwhile, are dealing with two new powerful fires.

DESOTO, Fla. (AP) - Sprint car veteran David Steele has died during a race in Florida.

Desoto Speedway officials said in a Facebook post on Saturday night that track owners and staff were saddened by the crash. The statement says Steele was trying to win his 100th race in Florida.

A Manatee County Sheriff's Office report says Steele was driving a sprint car when his vehicle's left front wheel struck the right rear wheel of another car, causing Steele's vehicle to go up in the air, spin 180 degrees and hit the retaining wall.

Medics attempted to treat him but he was pronounced dead. He was 42.

NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne tweeted that Steele was "one of the best and such a good guy to hang out and have a beer with."

