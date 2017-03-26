Sprint car driver Steele killed in Florida speedway crash

U2 bassist Adam Clayton, receiving a MusiCares award, thanked his bandmates for their support during his years of addiction to alcohol and his recoveryMore >>
Conservatives and liberals alike in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the GOP Senate health care bill
A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line
Determined not to spend their lives in prison, two inmates decided to court the death penalty by killing fellow inmates, one of them tells The Associated Press.
A South Carolina couple is looking for some bigger baby clothes after their son was born at a whopping 14.4 pounds.
Facebook says it deleted about 600,000 posts in the last two months as the social media giant seeks to crack down on what it considers to be hateful posts.
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is accusing The New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona...
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is accusing The New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
A bankruptcy court filing shows the estates of Wall Street swindler Bernard Madoff's two sons will get to keep nearly $4 million once about $18 million in assets is taken away as part of a legal settlement.
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.
