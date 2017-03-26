Five fire departments battle stubborn manure fire at Southington chicken farm

Firefighters from surrounding communities spent Sunday putting out a stubborn manure fire at a Southington Township chicken farm

Firefighters were called to the Allenway Farm on the 4100 block of Helsey Fusselman Road NW at around 9:00 a.m.

Those first on the scene reported smoke coming from a smoldering stack of chicken manure in a covered storage area.

Crews from Farmington, Braceville, Champion, and Warren Township were called out to help.

One firefighter from Braceville was taken to Trumbull County Memorial Hospital for the treatment of a medical condition, but Champion fire officials say that firefighter is okay.

The Southington Fire Department's Lady Auxiliary brought lunch for the crews that were on the scene for five hours battling the smoky fire.