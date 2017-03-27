Vienna police seek Circle K theft suspect

Police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect who stole money from a Vienna Township business.

Investigators are circulating a surveillance photo taken just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday during a theft at the Circle K store on State Route 193.

According to the clerk, a customer buying a Black and Mild cigar at the counter grabbed a handful of cash from the register and then walked out of the store.

No weapon was seen and no one was hurt.

The clerk described the suspect as a thin, white male, about six feet tall, with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact the Vienna Police Station at 330-856-4421