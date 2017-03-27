Flyers score 4 goals in third, beat Penguins 6-2

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jakub Voracek and Dale Weise sparked Philadelphia's four-goal third period and the Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Sunday night.

Jordan Weal scored his fifth goal in the first period and Valtteri Filppula his ninth in the second, then the Flyers broke it open in the third. Weise got his fifth of the season and Voracek his 19th before Radko Gudas and Shayne Gostisbehere capped the scoring.

Steve Mason stopped 25 shots for the Flyers, who won for the fourth time in seven games.

Philadelphia is six points behind Boston for the second Eastern Conference wild card, with three teams ahead of them and seven games left. The Flyers had won three of their previous nine games, including a home shutout against Pittsburgh.

Matt Murray made 27 saves for the Penguins, who missed out on an opportunity to move a point behind the Washington Capitals for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

