Ohio township sees 2nd triple-fatal crash in a week

CURTICE, Ohio (AP) - Ohio troopers say three people died in an alcohol-related crash in a township near Toledo, marking the second time in a week that has happened in that town.

The State Highway Patrol says the latest fatal crash happened early Sunday in Jerusalem Township, east of Toledo.

The patrol says the driver of a van ran through a stop sign and hit a car, killing three people in the car.

Troopers say the victims were two 60-year-olds, Robin Shellhammer and Barbara Shellhammer, of Oregon, and 33-year-old Whitney Meinke, of Curtice.

A week ago, three men were killed nearby in Jerusalem Township when the driver ran through a stop sign, went off the road and hit a tree. Troopers say alcohol was a factor in that crash, too.

