Ohio gas prices dip further below unchanged national average

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gas prices have dipped in Ohio since last week, sending the average back to where it stood a month ago.

The state average for regular gas was $2.13 per gallon in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's 7 cents cheaper than a week ago and a little higher than at this time last year, when the average was $1.94.

The national average has remained relatively steady for a few weeks and was about $2.29 on Monday, matching the average a week earlier. It was lower at this time last year at $2.04.

AAA has said gas prices are expected to rise this spring as refiners switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline.

Online:

AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report: http://fuelgaugereport.aaa.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.