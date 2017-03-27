Helicopter transports victim of Goshen Twp. head-on crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Helicopter transports victim of Goshen Twp. head-on crash

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle accident that sent one man to the hospital.

A car and an SUV collided on State Route 62 between Salem and Damascus after 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Crews had to rescue one of the drivers who was pinned in the wreckage.

Troopers say a male driver was taken by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital for the treatment of injuries that they say are not life-threatening.

The other driver was not injured.

The patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

