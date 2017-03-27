Pennsylvania man missing since car crash found dead in woods

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) - The body of a man missing since his car crashed last week has been found in the woods of a state park in south-central Pennsylvania.

The York County coroner plans an autopsy Monday on the body of 25-year-old Ryan Blizzard, of Heidelberg Township.

His body was found early Saturday afternoon in Codorus State Park. That's about 40 miles south of Harrisburg, several miles from the Maryland border.

Police believe his vehicle hit a tree shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday at Route 216 and Blue Hill Road in Manheim Township before running into the woods.

Southern Regional Police and the district attorney's office are investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.