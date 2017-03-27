Arrest after shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

Hundreds of inventors are auditioning their wares for Walmart as part of an "open call" by the world's largest retailer, hopeful the company will offer them shelf space at up to 4,700 stores nationwide.

Hundreds of inventors are auditioning their wares for Walmart as part of an "open call" by the world's largest retailer, hopeful the company will offer them shelf space at up to 4,700 stores nationwide.

Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

Firefighters are bracing for more high winds Wednesday as they try to slow a southern Utah wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people.

Firefighters are bracing for more high winds Wednesday as they try to slow a southern Utah wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people.

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A hip-hop promoter was charged Monday with pistol whipping someone during an altercation that included a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting happened outside a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday. The name of the victim was not released, but police said Fetty Wap was not injured in the shooting.

Authorities charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses after investigators said he struck a victim in the head and face with a gun he was not legally allowed to carry. He was not charged in the shooting itself.

The Paterson resident is CEO and owner of Muscle Team Entertainment, a company that promotes hip-hop.

It was unclear whether Thomas had an attorney to comment on his behalf. An email sent to an account believed to be his wasn't immediately returned.

In January, he posted a rap song and video on YouTube that was disrespectful of Fetty Wap.

There was no word what led to the altercation.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends, became involved in a heated altercation with another group, police said.

Thomas had posted on Instagram, "Just to set the record straight, I personally didn't take fettywap chain."

Three victims were taken to a hospital, but their conditions weren't immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.