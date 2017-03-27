Arrest after shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

Firefighters are bracing for more high winds Wednesday as they try to slow a southern Utah wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people.

ABC says it has reached a settlement with a South Dakota meat producer that filed a more than $1 billion lawsuit against the network over its reports on a beef product that critics dubbed "pink slime.".

A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone are among the items up for bid Saturday in the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

A Massachusetts man is set to be sentenced in the death of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shore of a Boston Harbor island.

Texas children with special needs have lost critical services since the state implemented $350 million in Medicaid cuts to speech, occupational and physical therapy.

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A hip-hop promoter was charged Monday with pistol whipping someone during an altercation that included a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting happened outside a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday. The name of the victim was not released, but police said Fetty Wap was not injured in the shooting.

Authorities charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses after investigators said he struck a victim in the head and face with a gun he was not legally allowed to carry. He was not charged in the shooting itself.

The Paterson resident is CEO and owner of Muscle Team Entertainment, a company that promotes hip-hop.

It was unclear whether Thomas had an attorney to comment on his behalf. An email sent to an account believed to be his wasn't immediately returned.

In January, he posted a rap song and video on YouTube that was disrespectful of Fetty Wap.

There was no word what led to the altercation.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends, became involved in a heated altercation with another group, police said.

Thomas had posted on Instagram, "Just to set the record straight, I personally didn't take fettywap chain."

Three victims were taken to a hospital, but their conditions weren't immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

