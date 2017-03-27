Howland police looking for BP robbery suspect

What began as a shoplifting incident at a Howland convenience store ended as a robbery after the suspect scuffled with a store clerk, according to police.

Township detectives are circulating surveillance photos of the man who walked into the BP gas station store on Elm Road just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and allegedly tried to walk out with a carton of cigarettes.

Police say the man got into a scuffle when confronted by the clerk, who was slightly injured.

Because force was involved in the crime, the theft is considered a robbery, according to police.

The clerk, who did not require medical treatment, says the suspect left the area in a green vehicle.

The thin, white male with a goatee was wearing a ball cap and a striped short-sleeved shirt over a white tee shirt.

Police are asking anyone who helps them identify the suspect or have any information about the crime, to contact the Detective Bureau at 330-856-5555.

Tipsters, who police say may remain anonymous, are also being urged to send a private message on the police department's Facebook page.