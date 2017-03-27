20 more years added to sentence of man who led Valley police on manhunt

The man involved in a chase and shootout with several police agencies in the Valley has been handed another prison sentence.

A judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Monday sentenced Luis Cruz-Ramos to another 20 years in prison, which is to be served after he completes a 21-year sentence for a federal conviction.

Cruz-Ramos, 31, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to 13 crimes including 10 counts of felonious assault against police, was convicted of the federal offense last year for pulling a gun on U.S. Marshals in Youngstown.

Police became aware of Cruz-Ramos last year after federal authorities say he was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl with special needs in Puerto Rico.

Cruz-Ramos led several local police agencies on a pursuit after fleeing from a traffic stop in Campbell in March.

Police say he fired a shot that struck a Youngstown police cruiser during the chase.

He was eventually captured by task force members on Youngstown's south side.

Ramos failed to register as a sex offender between 2013 and 2016 after traveling to Ohio.