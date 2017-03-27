West Branch grad flexes muscles for South Carolina hoop team

West Branch graduate Scott Greenawalt has not scored a layup or hit a three pointer. but is going to the final four with the South Carolina basketball team.

The 1993 graduate is the strength and conditioning coach for the Gamecocks men's basketball team.

Greenawalt, who played football, basketball and baseball at West Branch, is in his fifth season with the Gamecocks. Prior to that he was at Kansas State from 2006-2012 in a similar position.

Greenawalt got his start in strength and conditioning at Cincinnati under men's basketball coach Bob Huggins.