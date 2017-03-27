Zambelli Fireworks guilty of failing to report missing explosives

A Valley company whose name is synonymous with spectacular fireworks displays has agreed to pay $200,0000 in fines and penalties for failing to report more than 63,000 fireworks that were missing from their Lawrence County business.

The attorney for Zambelli International Fireworks appeared in federal court in Pittsburgh, where he entered a guilty plea to one count of failing to report the loss of an explosive material.

An inspection conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2014 revealed that 63,024 fireworks were missing from Zambelli's storage facilities in Edinburg, Pennsylvania.

According to investigators, Zambelli officials knew about the missing inventory but failed to report the loss to the government.

Zambelli was charged under a bill of information from the U.S. Attorneys Office and agreed to plead guilty.

Under the plea agreement, Zambelli was fined $5,000 and is forfeiting $195,000 to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives