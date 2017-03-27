New Castle man killed, three others injured in Washington Twp. crash

One man was killed and three other people from New Castle were injured in a one-car crash in Lawrence County over the weekend.

State police said, Cleophus Jackson, 33, died Sunday afternoon when the Toyota Camry he was riding in crashed along State Route 208 in Washington Township. Jackson was not wearing a seat belt according to state police.

Troopers say the car went off the road, struck an embankment, sending it airborne until it came to rest on its roof.

Cleophus Jackson and another passenger, 5-year-old Joshua Jackson were trapped in the wreckage and had to be rescued by first responders. The child suffered minor injuries.

According to the report, the driver, Charity Jackson, 37, was not wearing her seat belt properly and was severely injured.

Austin Elmore, a back seat passenger who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.