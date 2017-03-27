Uber suspends self-driving car program in 2 states

A Hermitage man faces charges after allegedly asking a 15-year-old boy if he was gay and if he wanted to smoke marijuana. Peter Pecoraro,65, was detained by Sharon police on Sunday. The teen told police that Pecoraro asked him if he wanted to come with him and get high. Pecoraro continued to ask questions, even after the boy said he was underage. The boy said he was on a fitness trail in Buhl Park in Hermitage on Sunday when Pecoraro called him over. Pecoraro alle...More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation strengthening laws against animal cruelty and neglect in Pennsylvania, and so has Libre, the Boston terrier puppy found emaciated and diseased last year at a...More >>
Pennsylvania's Senate is advancing legislation that would set ground rules for school districts that allow employees to possess a gun on school grounds.More >>
Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
A man was knocked down by a bus before miraculously getting up and walking into a bar. The 53-year-old man said he is lucky to be alive after being struck by the double-decker as he crossed the road in Reading, England.
A South Carolina couple is looking for some bigger baby clothes after their son was born at a whopping 14.4 pounds.More >>
