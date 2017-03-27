Troopers seize $32,000 worth of Ecstasy on Ohio Turnpike

Two people from Fayette County, Pennsylvania face felony drug charges after state troopers say they found 1,418 Ecstacy pills in his pickup truck during a routine traffic stop along the Ohio Turnpike.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers stopped the truck on Wednesday for violating the law requiring vehicles to drive within marked lanes.

Troopers brought in a drug-sniffing canine who led them to a package of Ecstasy pills which the patrol says is worth $32,000.

The driver, Andreas Key, 32, of Markleysburg, Pa., and passenger, Gregory Gray, 33, of Connellsville, Pa., were charged with possession of a schedule 1 or 2 substance, and trafficking in drugs.

According to The Drug Enforcement Agency, users of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, may experience many of the same effects and face many of the same risks as users of other stimulants such as cocaine and amphetamines. These include increased motor activity, alertness, heart rate, and blood pressure.

In high doses, MDMA can interfere with the body’s ability to regulate temperature, and on occasions, can lead to a sharp increase in body temperature (hyperthermia), resulting in liver, kidney, and cardiovascular system failure, and death.