State officials: DHS' myCOMPASS PA cellphone app a success

PITTSBURGH (AP) - State officials are hailing the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services' cellphone app as a success after more than 37,000 users have downloaded it since it first rolled out late last year.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2o9sYP4 ) reports that myCOMPASS PA was introduced in December 2016 as means to cut costs for the state and improve better customer service for those receiving public benefits.

COMPASS stands for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Access to Social Services. The app was designed to save users a trip to a county assistance office by allowing them to submit important verification documents electronically.

Officials say estimates indicate that the app will eventually save the state as much as $3.2 million annually. An updated version is expected to launch in August.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

