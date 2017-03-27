Felton aims to turn around struggling Cleveland State

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland State has introduced Dennis Felton as its new coach.

Felton, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Tulsa, said he wants to do "outrageous things" at CSU.

He's previously worked at Western Kentucky and Georgia, where he took over programs in distress and led both schools to the NCAA Tournament. Felton takes over a Cleveland State team that has won just 18 games over the past two seasons.

Gary Waters retired earlier this month after 11 seasons, which included an NCAA trip in 2009. Waters was on hand for Felton's first news conference.

Cleveland State has been on the cusp of breakthroughs before but the Horizon League school has been stung by the transfer of top players in recent years.

The 15th coach in CSU's history, Felton also worked as a personnel director with the San Antonio Spurs, an experience he said helped him grow both as a coach and leader.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.