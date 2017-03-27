New Middletown investigates thefts from 17 vehicles

New Middletown police are advising residents to keep the doors locked on their cars, vans and trucks after someone went on a stealing spree over the weekend.

Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio tells 21 News that his department is investigating a rash of thefts from autos that occurred Friday night and early Saturday.

According to a news release from police, they received 17 reports of change and wallets being taken from vehicles in the Woodland and Sandy Drive neighborhoods.

D'Egidio says most of the vehicles were not locked.

In addition to locking car doors, the chief reminds residents to keep garage doors closed and to keep change and other valuables out of sight.

He advises homeowners to use security lighting and pay attention when they hear usually quiet dogs barking in the neighborhood.

Police ask anyone with information about the thefts to call their department at 330-542-2846.