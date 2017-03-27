Missing Unity Township teen located - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Missing Unity Township teen located

Posted: Updated:
UNITY TWP., Ohio -

The Columbiana County Sheriff's Office has canceled an alert for a missing Unity Township teen.

According to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page, 17-year-old Ashley Nicole Lockard has been found and is safe.

The post did not say where the teen had been, or where she was located.

The alert was issued after Lockard left her family's home on Kibler Road in Unity Township either late Sunday night or early Monday and had not returned.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Cardinal takes leave from Vatican after sex assault charges

    Cardinal takes leave from Vatican after sex assault charges

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:04:18 GMT
    Cardinal George Pell says he is taking a leave of absence as the Vatican's finance czar after Australian police charged him with multiple counts of "historical" sexual assault.More >>
    Cardinal George Pell says he is taking a leave of absence as the Vatican's finance czar after Australian police charged him with multiple counts of "historical" sexual assault.More >>

  • The Latest: No problems reported so far on travel ban

    The Latest: No problems reported so far on travel ban

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:04:02 GMT
    The Latest: Mideast's biggest airline says its flights to US operate as normal as new travel guidelines come into effect.More >>
    The Latest: Mideast's biggest airline says its flights to US operate as normal as new travel guidelines come into effect.More >>

  • GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance costs to rise

    GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance costs to rise

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:03:35 GMT
    Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.More >>
    Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms