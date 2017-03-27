Missing Unity Township teen located

The Columbiana County Sheriff's Office has canceled an alert for a missing Unity Township teen.

According to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page, 17-year-old Ashley Nicole Lockard has been found and is safe.

The post did not say where the teen had been, or where she was located.

The alert was issued after Lockard left her family's home on Kibler Road in Unity Township either late Sunday night or early Monday and had not returned.