Trumbull County sees surge in EMS calls linked to drug overdoses

The number of emergency calls linked to the drug epidemic this year is surging in Trumbull County.

The 911 Dispatch Center recorded 126 drug overdose calls in the county from January to March of 2016. So far in 2017, the director of the center says they've already counted 293 calls within that same time frame.

"I think everybody should be concerned. I think this heroin overdose problem affects the whole system," said Director Ernie Cook.

On Friday afternoon in the city of Warren, Cook says they received roughly five calls but didn't have enough ambulances to dispatch to one of the calls as quickly as the center normally does.

The response time for that call in Warren, a drug overdose, was 20 minutes compared to normal response times that are typically less than five minutes.

"I'm noticing an increase in the potential for delays of emergency medical service, units are tied up and there's going to be delays in that response time," Cook said.

The city of Warren contracts its ambulance calls through EMT, Emergency Medical Transport, Inc.

Currently, the city of Warren is working on a contract with Med Star Ambulance out of Warren.

Cook could not say if not having a contract in place with Med Star is contributed to the response time problem he saw last Friday. He believes first responders and emergency services can become strained at times when overdose calls come in waves.

Cook believes leaders in law enforcement and emergency response services need to meet in the near future to discuss the latest trends in heroin epidemic and how to best manage resources.

"It's just overwhelming the entire criminal justice system," Cook said.