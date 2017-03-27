No leniency for man who shot at police in Youngstown

A Mahoning county judge offered no leniency in sentencing a man who fired numerous shots at local police during a high speed chase.

Some of those officers were in the courtroom Monday for the sentencing of Luis Cruz Ramos.

Ramos appears before Judge John Durkin for sentencing after pleading guilty to thirteen felony charges, including ten counts of felonious assault on a police officer.

Also in court, some of the officers involved in the chase and manhunt for Ramos in March of last year. Campbell officer John Rusnak still in a sling from an injury suffered when his cruiser was rammed.

"I became the lead car in the pursuit and Mr. Ramos took his van and rear-ended my cruiser, sending me into a tail spin," said Officer Rusnak.

Authorities say Ramos fired at least ten shots, and one hit the windshield of a Youngstown patrol car. Rusnak says the whole episode could have been much more serious.

"With shots being fired he could have hit an officer, he could have hit an officer laying spike strips during the chase, or he could have caused an officer to veer off the road and have a serious or fatal accident," said Rusnak.

When asked by the judge if he had any statement to make prior to sentencing, Ramos only said. "I ask forgiveness for what happened to the United States and Ohio,".

Ramos is already serving a 21 year sentence for assault on a federal marshal. His sentence will now be a lot longer after Judge Durkin added up the thirteen new felony charges.

"My calculation is an additional twenty and one half years, and that will also be served consecutively to your federal sentence," said Judge Durkin.



That's a total of 41 and a half years for the 32-year old Ramos. Plus, he still faces a fugitive warrant from Puerto Rico for the rape of a 14-year old girl.



