No leniency for man who shot at police in Youngstown

In the budget bill Wednesday, the Ohio legislature approved transferring a residential facility that is set to close in Mineral Ridge to the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.More >>
Not only is substance abuse putting an emotional strain on children, but it's putting a financial strain on the agencies caring for them.More >>
When a man working in Warren heard a loud noise and walked outside to see what happened, he found his parked car totaled in the Liberty Centre parking lot.More >>
A flag is flying in Warren in memory of a toddler that passed away.More >>
Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Sunday night.More >>
Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.More >>
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.More >>
A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
A man was knocked down by a bus before miraculously getting up and walking into a bar. The 53-year-old man said he is lucky to be alive after being struck by the double-decker as he crossed the road in Reading, England.
