Youngstown first responders leading pilot program to reduce infant mortality

Youngstown firefighters are used to working on the front lines.

Now, they will help lead the state through a new pilot program aimed at reducing the Valley's infant mortality rate.

"We don't want to lose another baby. Our goal is to get every baby in Mahoning County to their first birthday," said injury prevention specialist Stephanie Weigel with Akron Children's Hospital.

Mahoning County has one of the highest infant mortality rates in Ohio.

This new initiative aims at educating a broader audience about the importance of safe sleep.

"When we go into homes, it is in an emergency situation. So we kind of see the homes as they are living in them now, instead of preparing for somebody to come over," said Gary DiTullio with the Youngstown Fire Department.

"So, they are going to be able to go in and see the situation that might be unsafe and then help connect families to resources which is what they are there to do," said Weigel.

Several other states have found success with similar programs. First responders will carry informational cards. On one side, people will find the ABCs of safe sleep, on the other side information on how to receive a free pack-n-play.

"I think so often people are embarrassed or they don't want to say that is not safe sleep. No one should be going home without somewhere safe to sleep," said Youngstown Health Commissioner Erin Bishop.

The Youngstown Police Department will be trained next week as part of the pilot program.

The initiative will also launch later in the year in Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

