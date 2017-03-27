New Dress to Succeed location in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Dress to Succeed location in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Dress to Succeed program celebrated their new location inside The Community Correction Association in Youngstown.

Dress to Succeed provides free professional clothing to men and women who are recently out of jail and re-entering the job market.

From suits and ties to skirts and jewelry, the program provides everything.

“When our clients go to interview and they are able to be outfitted with the proper job search attire, I think it makes all the difference in the world. They don't have to worry about their overall appearance. They are able to go in there with confidence and it's one of the biggest barriers to re-entering society is the lack of employment,” said David Stillwagon, CCA Chief Executive Officer.

The Community Correction Association and public will have full access to both the men's and women's shops on Friday. 

