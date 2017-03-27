Men on the inside donating to help those on the outside

A powerful gift has been made from men behind bars who have donated to help those on the outside trying to make a fresh start and re-establish their lives.

The men sentenced to serve time in prison naturally get a bad rap, but prisoners taking part in the Lake Erie Correctional Institution's M.A.N.U.P program, which stands for Men Acknowledging Nature's Ultimate Purpose, have donated a check for $478.04 to Youngstown's Community Initiative to Reduce Violence.

That money will be used at the HOPE Conference on May 12th to help those re-entering society get back on their feet.

Guy Burney, Director of the CIRV program, said, "I was so impressed that folks who are presently incarcerated would even think about helping folks on the outside."

Youngstown's mayor applauded the inmates generous enough to donate and see the value in the city's CIRV program and what it can do to keep other men and women on the right path in life.

Mayor John McNally said, "I think the recognition of this donation is important not only to recognize the good work that I think and I know that we're doing here in the city of Youngstown in the re-entry program, but I think it's more important to give recognition to those foks within Lake Erie Correctional, within ODRC who are trying to make their lives better and the lives of individuals in Youngstown better."

Some of the inmates donated from their personal accounts where they earn under one dollar a day doing various jobs.

The Warden at Lake Erie Correctional, Bringham Sloan, said, "There are other times they will have a fundraiser and it may be bringing in a dinner, a special made dinner from a local vendor and they will sell those meals to the other inmates, and the staff."

A powerful donation from the heart from people on the inside hoping to help others make a go of it on the outside.