Expansion project underway at Hollywood Gaming

Although the average gas prices are at historic lows, GasBuddy.com says the price variance between stations are at an all time high. This means there is a greater chance motorists will overpay at the pump over the holiday weekend.More >>
Some nonprofit organizations in Warren could be taking a financial hit even though funding is still available. The city said they're short on staff and don't have the man power to properly divvy up the more than $150,000 in Federal Community Development Block Grant funding. This is money awarded to the city each year and split up between 17 nonprofit organizations. City Council is considering only awarding 8 organizations this HUD funding in 2018. The list of organ...More >>
Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night in manager Terry Francona's return to the team.More >>
Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs and rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates jumped on Tampa Bay's Blake Snell early in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night.More >>
Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
The reporter who interrupted a White House briefing to complain about the Trump administration's treatment of the press says he's tired of being bullied.More >>
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.More >>
A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
