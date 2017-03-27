Dent sees focused bipartisan efforts to overhaul health care

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania says improving the health care system will have to happen on a bipartisan basis, and in bits and pieces at a time.

Dent also said Monday that arbitrary timelines and artificial deadlines hurt Republicans in last week's failure to pass legislation to undo President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

He says his fellow Republicans didn't recognize the complexity of replacing Obama's law after it had been embedded for seven years.

He says the question now is how much change can be made, and he says he thinks a place for Republicans and Democrats to start is improving the individual health insurance market and repealing some of the taxes that paid for coverage under the 2010 law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.