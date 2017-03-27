Cannonballs found at old civil war arsenal in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a construction crew found a cache of buried cannonballs at the site of an old civil war arsenal in Pittsburgh.

Public safety officials say the crew found about 20 cannonballs Monday at the site in the Lawrenceville neighborhood.

The police bomb squad responded to the scene but decided to allow the construction company's subcontractor to remove the cannonballs.

Spokeswoman Sonya Toler told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the subcontractor is "specifically trained" for such work and the cannonballs "are stable, when left alone." An officer will be posted to ensure that no one disturbs the site.

The Allegheny Arsenal in Lawrenceville was a key supplier of munitions to the Union Army during the Civil War. An 1862 explosion there killed 78 people, mostly women and girls.

