Struggling Pittsburgh symphony gets $6.5 million in grants

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Three foundations have collectively committed $6.5 million in donations to help the struggling Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra as it deals with budget challenges.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2nFbc8I ) reports that the Heinz Endowments approved a $5 million grant over a five-year period to support the orchestra's restructuring of its business plan and attaining "financial stability."

The other grants include $1 million from The Benter Foundation over the next four years and $500,000 from the Eden Hall Foundation, which will be used to "inspire donors at the $5,000 level and above to increase their giving levels."

Pittsburgh Symphony management has already instituted cost-cutting measures including layoffs in administration and other departments.

A two-month strike that ended in November resulted in $3.6 million in musicians' wage concessions over the life of the contract.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

