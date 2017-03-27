Three Valley schools set to compete at regional robotics competi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Three Valley schools set to compete at regional robotics competition

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Members of the Cardinal Mooney, Canfield, and Austintown high school robotics teams showed off their skills Monday afternoon ahead of the Buckeye Regional Robotics Meet. 

The three teams put their 'bots on display and even met with State Representatives John Boccieri and Michele Lepore-Hagan.

The meeting was also to highlight the importance of STEM education in schools across the Valley. 

The three local teams will compete against over 60 teams at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

If they advance, they will travel to St. Louis to compete in the world championships. 
 

