Youngstown finances will be watched closely in 2017

It's going to be a tight year for Youngstown finances.

On Monday, city leaders unanimously approved the 2017 budget but, agreed it would be monitored closely.

"Budget issues are nothing new, quite frankly. Here in the city of Youngstown we're used to it," said Mayor John McNally. "We're used to the discussions."

And those discussions will take place the mayor said. Department heads have been warned their requests for purchases, travel expenses and overtime will be watched closely.

Before approving the budget, councilwoman and former Youngstown police sergeant Anita Davis expressed concerns regarding police overtime, which she said exceeds that of the fire department.

"Our staffing levels for the police department is right where we need it to be, fully staffed. I would hate down the road for an 'oops' to happen and they end up doing any kind of layoff of personnel," said Davis.

The mayor said at this point, employee cuts are not planned.

"We're a service industry, we're not a business. Even though some folks want to think we're a business, we're not. We provide services to people," said McNally. "Our police provide a service, our fire department provides a service, our park department, our street department, they all provide services. So when you lose those employees you lose those services they provide."

One cost saving measure approved, alongside the budget, was a new health care coverage plan negotiated with city unions.

"We were expecting, I think around a 12% increase and we didn't see that with negotiating and changing some of these things," said Councilman Mike Ray.

As for next year, the mayor says the city needs to create more revenue.

"In public service, in government your costs are in people so unless we get the costs in line we're going to have to make changes in people and that's just the way it goes," said McNally.

