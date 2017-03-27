H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

H.S. Baseball

Newton Falls 0 Hubbard 12

Jackson-Milton 13 Wellsville 2

Ashtabula Edgewood 13 Campbell 2

Salem 8 Lisbon 5

Champion 10 Jefferson 0

Niles 17 Liberty 3

Girard 15 Struthers 8

East 0 Austintown Fitch 26


H.S. Softball

Ursuline 10 Padua Franciscan 0

Salem 4 Lisbon 5

Hubbard 7 Newton Falls 1

