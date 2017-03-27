Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor on paid leave

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, police and fire continue to search Lake Milton Thursday morning after a fisherman went missing. Rescue crews have been searching the lake overnight. A woman claiming to be the man's girlfriend says the two were kayaking and fishing off of the dock around 6:30PM Wednesday evening. She says she went to her car and when she came back, he was gone. An associate of the fire department says crews fear the man ended up in the water and the curren...

