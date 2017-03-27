Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor on paid leave - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor on paid leave

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

21 News has confirmed that Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Marty Desmond is on paid administrative leave as of last Thursday.

Chief Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains is refusing to comment on the reason why.

Sources say it has to do with the settlement of a federal lawsuit, and that Desmond will have a hearing on his status on Friday.

Our Michelle Nicks spoke to Desmond last Friday who told her quote,  "I would appreciate the TV station not reporting it until all the truth comes out."

