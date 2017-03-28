Wilmington Area School Board votes to close Pulaski Elementary

Wilmington Area School Board President Bo DiMuccio called it a tough decision but one that had to be made for the financial stability of the district; closing Pulaski Elementary.

On Monday evening, school board members voted 6-2 to permanently close Pulaski Elementary. Next year all students will go to New Wilmington Elementary.

School leaders have cited the need to offset a deficit that is expected to be near $1.5 million next year.

DiMuccio said, "I think probably what made the determination for most of the board members is that the need to balance the budget meant that not consolidating the schools would have carried with it huge implications for programs. It would have been almost unbearable to make the cuts you would have had to make without consolidating the schools."

DiMuccio said that any staff cuts would be minimized by attrition. The board has not yet decided on those cuts.

"That's all yet to be determined. What we determined tonight was that we're going to consolidate the schools. Between now and the end of June is when we figure out what that means in terms of the budget. So we obviously don't want to say and we don't know yet because the board has to agree on what it's going to mean. We know of course that we have eight retirements- we're going to approve those tonight- and then we'll do whatever else we have to do to balance the budget," DiMuccio continued.

DiMuccio also mentioned the uncertainty of funding at the state and federal levels each year. The superintendent added that people should contact their state legislators about funding concerns.

Some board members expressed that they would strive to make the transition as smooth as possible for Pulaski families.