Judge denies defense motions in deadly Howland shootings

A judge is refusing to grant several motions filed by the attorney representing the man accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding three others in front of his Howland home.

Orders handed down by Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice last week deny motions filed by Attorney Geoffrey Oglesby, who represents Nasser Hamad.

The 47-year-old Hamad could face a death sentence if convicted of charges which include two counts of capital murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder for the February 25 shootings during a busy afternoon along Route 46.

The court denials included defense motions to remove Judge Rice and the county prosecutor's office from the case, and appoint a special prosecutor and convene a grand jury to consider all of the evidence.

Attorney Oglesby had argued that the prosecutor and Judge Rice were the first people to determine that there was probable cause to issue a criminal complaint against Hamad, and that determination was based on hearsay evidence.

Also denied was a defense claim that Hamad is a victim of selective prosecution because he is an Arab-American and the victims, all of whom the defense says are white, were not charged in the case.

The defense was also unsuccessful in convincing the court to compel police investigators to turn over all of the information gathered during the investigation, and have all the evidence scrutinized by an appellate court.

Judge Rice is also refusing to disclose the names of grand jury witnesses to Hamad's attorney.

Finally, Hamad was denied a request for a transcript of the grand jury proceedings that led to his indictment.

The judge has given both sides until Wednesday to respond to any remaining pretrial motions and ordered the defense and prosecution to be ready for Thursday's pretrial in the case.