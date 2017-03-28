Atlanta company buys Hubbard can manufacturer

Seventy people who work for a manufacturer in Hubbard have a new boss.

The Ball Corporation announced on Monday that it has sold its paint and general line can plant in Hubbard to the Atlanta-based BWAY Corporation.

The Myron Street plant employs approximately 70 people and manufactures a variety of tinplate paint and general line cans, according to a release from Ball.

BWAY, a manufacturer of metal and plastic containers, purchased the Hubbard facility which produces household products and specialty metal containers.

Ken Roessler, BWAY's President, and Chief Executive Officer stated, "This business is an excellent fit with the company's core market, add-on acquisition strategy. In addition to sales growth, this acquisition provides added capacity to enable us to better serve our customers on a national basis."

Ball acquired the plant in 2006 as part of the company's acquisition of U.S. Can Corporation.