Austintown Police: Suspect compliments police after pursuit

Austintown police say a man who ran from one of their officers complimented police after a patrolman chased him down and apprehended him.

According to a report, Patrolman Dominic Cicozi stopped two men for questioning who he had spotted walking along Oakwood Avenue West of Four Mile Run Road just after 12:00 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the men told the officer he had no ID but gave the officer his name as Christopher Bromser.

A records check determined that the 21-year-old Austintowm man not only had been issued a state ID but was wanted on an assault warrant issued by Campbell police.

At that point, Bromser began to run away on Oakwood Avenue with the officer following on foot, according to the report.

Police say Bromser ignored orders to stop and ran through a yard on North Navarre Avenue until reaching a fence.

The officer says he grabbed Bromser's shoulders just as he was about to climb the fence.

At that point, Bromser told Patrolman Cicozi, "I give up. I'm done. I'm done" according to police.

Police say they found a pipe containing marijuana in Bromser's backpack.

The report says Bromser told a second officer who interviewed him that he was not injured during his arrest and complimented the Austintown Police Department for its professionalism

For telling the officer that he never had an ID, police booked Bromser into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of obstructing justice.

He was also issued a court summons for possessing marijuana.