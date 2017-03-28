Calling hours Thursday for McDonald eighth grade student

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it expects the westbound lanes of Interstate 76 to remain closed for several hours following a fiery multi-vehicle crash west of the Ohio Turnpike. One person has died. Two other people were transported by medical helicopter. and two others were taken to a hospital by ambulance after a semi-tractor trailer failed to stop for traffic in a construction zone and ran into another tractor trailer shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday. The resulting chai...More >>
A fatal multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 76 in Jackson Township is causing traffic headaches elsewhere. ODOT already closed westbound traffic on I-80 at Route 46, detouring cars and trucks along Route 46, Mahoning Avenue and Route 534. A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation also says they have closed the ramp from Route 11 northbound to Interstate 80 West in Austintown. 21 News has received complaints from drivers in snarled traffic on Route 11. A 21 News crew re...More >>
A Florida man has pleaded guilty in a deadly crash that killed a Boardman woman last November in the parking lot of the Southern Park Mall.More >>
Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night in manager Terry Francona's return to the team.More >>
Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs and rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates jumped on Tampa Bay's Blake Snell early in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night.More >>
Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
State College blanked the Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.More >>
The reporter who interrupted a White House briefing to complain about the Trump administration's treatment of the press says he's tired of being bullied.More >>
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.More >>
A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
