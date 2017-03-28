Calling hours Thursday for McDonald eighth grade student - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio -

Calling hours are scheduled on Thursday for a 14-year-old McDonald girl who became a rallying point when classmates and community members learned that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Annalese Rose Booth, known to many as Anna, passed away on Sunday evening following a three-month-long battle with Fibrolamellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma.

Her basketball teammates, teachers, fellow students, organizations and other members of the communities all formed “Anna's Army” to help show support and raise money for medical bills after finding out that the McDonald High School eighth-grader had been diagnosed just two days after this past Christmas.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown, 5797 Mahoning Ave. Austintown.

A private service will be held Friday, and interment will take place at Girard City Cemetery.

The family is thanking those who showed love, generosity, and support, and asks that donations be made in Anna's name to fibrofoundation.org

More information about Anna may be found by following this link.

