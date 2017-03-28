Copy-Feds: Ohio school broke law in handling sex assault reports

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education says a small, private Ohio university violated federal law in handling complaints related to sexual assaults and has agreed to make some changes.

Complaints filed in 2011 and 2013 alleged Wittenberg University in Springfield didn't promptly, equitably respond to reports of students being sexually assaulted. Each involved allegations of a male student-athlete assaulting a female, in one case at a party hosted by athletic team members. The team wasn't disclosed.

The complaints launched a civil rights probe under Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education.

Wittenberg's Title IX coordinator tells the Dayton Daily News the school disagrees with the findings but will make some technical policy changes.

The department says Wittenberg's agreement also includes reviewing whether some old rape-related complaints were properly handled.

