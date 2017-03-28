Columbus passes ban on conversion therapy - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbus passes ban on conversion therapy

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials in Columbus have voted to ban conversion therapy in the city.

The Columbus City Council voted to ban the practice in a meeting Monday night. Conversion therapy is any practice that seeks to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. Professionals in the medical community say the practice is illegitimate and does not work.

LGBTQ rights groups within the city worked with Equality Ohio and other civil rights organizations to ensure the law was passed.

Columbus follows other cities like Cincinnati and Toledo that have already passed similar ordinances.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms