Sheriff: Ohio jail inmate dies after apparent hanging

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a female inmate was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found unresponsive in her cell at a northwest Ohio jail.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it appears the woman hanged herself in the jail.

The office says a corrections officer making rounds at the jail found the woman Monday night and tried to resuscitate her. Paramedics rushing her to a hospital also tried unsuccessfully to revive her.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately release the woman's name, age or other details about her.

