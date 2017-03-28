Cincinnati status unclear under warning to sanctuary cities

CLEVELAND (AP) - The U.S. attorney general's latest warning that so-called sanctuary cities could lose federal funding has raised more questions about whether Cincinnati might be in jeopardy of losing grants after adopting that legally ambiguous label.

Some sanctuary cities block cooperation between city police and federal immigration authorities.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2ncvnqN ) reports that Mayor John Cranley says Cincinnati shouldn't be at risk of losing money because police there comply with federal law and don't inhibit immigration officials' investigations of citizenship or immigration statuses. Cranley says the sanctuary-city declaration was protected free speech in protest of President Donald Trump's orders.

It's not clear if the government could legally block Cincinnati from federal grants.

The city has received over $14 million in U.S. Justice Department grants since 2003.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

