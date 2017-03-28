Another Warren church is the victim of theft

A Boardman woman is out thousands of dollars after a man from a dating website convinced her to send him money. The 53-year-old woman tells police she met someone on the Plenty of Fish dating site in 2016. They communicated regularly and she said he would occasionally send her money via check. The woman said she no longer had the envelope that contained the check, but she remembers the return address being from a Cleveland. In earlier this month, she says the man ...More >>
The Boardman Township Trustees have named a new Chief of Police. At a meeting on Thursday, trustees announced that Todd Werth has been named to replace current policeChieff Jack Nichols who is retiring. Werth is the current Supervisory Special Agent in Charge of the Youngstown FBI. Other candidates considered by the trustees were Captain Rod Foley, a former police chief in Youngstown and current commander of the patrol division at YPD, and Sergeant Glen Riddle who has worked ...More >>
A state regulator is being asked to take action that would keep the heat and air conditioning on at 44 downtown Youngstown businesses. A staff report to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio recommends that the PUCO ask the Ohio Attorney General to seek the appointment of a receiver to oversee finances of Youngstown Thermal. The company, which supplies 40 customers with steam heat and 4 customers with chilled water for cooling, is in danger of failing because of financial instabil...More >>
Corey Kluber allowed three hits and struck out 12 in eight innings to help the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Thursday.More >>
Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night in manager Terry Francona's return to the team.More >>
Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs and rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates jumped on Tampa Bay's Blake Snell early in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night.More >>
Adrian Beltre hit his 450th career home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that sent the Texas Rangers over the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
David Freese misplayed a groundball at third base, allowing Steven Souza Jr. to score in the 10th inning and giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.More >>
The reporter who interrupted a White House briefing to complain about the Trump administration's treatment of the press says he's tired of being bullied.More >>
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.More >>
A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.More >>
Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.More >>
