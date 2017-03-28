Another Warren church is the victim of theft - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Another Warren church is the victim of theft

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

In the span of less than one month, a third church in the city of Warren has been the target of a crime.

An official from the Austin Village Baptist Church on Commerce Ave. NW tells police that when he brought in an insurance adjuster to inspect some storm damage, he discovered that someone had stolen the copper pipes leading to three air conditioning units.

It's not known when the pipes were taken since the air conditioning is not turned on during the colder months.

In late February someone broke into and vandalized the New Covenant Chruch on Oakdale NW and removed all of the copper plumbing.

It is at least the third report on a church theft that Warren police have taken in the past month.

Less than two weeks ago, Warren police reported that someone stole money from a petty cash box and a jar of children's donations from the Christian Community Baptist Church on Tod Avenue.

The insurance adjuster who was called to the Austin Village Baptist Church is now writing up a claim for the stolen copper, estimated at around $3,000.

Churches, businesses, and homes, especially vacant homes, are many times targeted by thieves who steal copper pipes and sell them to scrap dealers.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown woman still missing after a month

    Youngstown woman still missing after a month

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:49:14 GMT
    Youngstown Police are asking for help in the search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Jaclyn Bluhm has been missing since May 20. She was last seen on the west side of Youngstown driving a 2012 Silver Chevy Cruze. Authorities provided a picture of a car similar to the make and model of the car she was driving.  Bluhm is a white female, age 28, 5'2", and weighs about 110 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.  Police say she suffers from diabetes and n...More >>
    Youngstown Police are asking for help in the search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Jaclyn Bluhm has been missing since May 20. She was last seen on the west side of Youngstown driving a 2012 Silver Chevy Cruze. Authorities provided a picture of a car similar to the make and model of the car she was driving.  Bluhm is a white female, age 28, 5'2", and weighs about 110 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.  Police say she suffers from diabetes and n...More >>

  • Sharon Police get PA State Police help for arson fire investigations

    Sharon Police get PA State Police help for arson fire investigations

    Sharon police are asking for help to find an arsonist resposible for setting multiple fires.  At a Thursday press conference, Police Chief Gerald Smith says he's asking for the public for information that could lead to an arrest. So far this year alone, 19 fires were set and 16 of them are believed to be at the hand of an arsonist. Sharon police have also asked the Pennsylvania state police for help in the investigation. PA State Trooper, Dan Kesten, said, "We have the Pen...More >>
    Sharon police are asking for help to find an arsonist resposible for setting multiple fires.  At a Thursday press conference, Police Chief Gerald Smith says he's asking for the public for information that could lead to an arrest. So far this year alone, 19 fires were set and 16 of them are believed to be at the hand of an arsonist. Sharon police have also asked the Pennsylvania state police for help in the investigation. PA State Trooper, Dan Kesten, said, "We have the Pen...More >>

  • Dating scam cheats Boardman woman out of thousands

    Dating scam cheats Boardman woman out of thousands

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:48:11 GMT

    A Boardman woman is out thousands of dollars after a man from a dating website convinced her to send him money.  The 53-year-old woman tells police she met someone on the Plenty of Fish dating site in 2016. They communicated regularly and she said he would occasionally send her money via check.  The woman said she no longer had the envelope that contained the check, but she remembers the return address being from a Cleveland. In earlier this month, she says the man ...

    More >>

    A Boardman woman is out thousands of dollars after a man from a dating website convinced her to send him money.  The 53-year-old woman tells police she met someone on the Plenty of Fish dating site in 2016. They communicated regularly and she said he would occasionally send her money via check.  The woman said she no longer had the envelope that contained the check, but she remembers the return address being from a Cleveland. In earlier this month, she says the man ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms