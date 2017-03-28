Another Warren church is the victim of theft

In the span of less than one month, a third church in the city of Warren has been the target of a crime.

An official from the Austin Village Baptist Church on Commerce Ave. NW tells police that when he brought in an insurance adjuster to inspect some storm damage, he discovered that someone had stolen the copper pipes leading to three air conditioning units.

It's not known when the pipes were taken since the air conditioning is not turned on during the colder months.

In late February someone broke into and vandalized the New Covenant Chruch on Oakdale NW and removed all of the copper plumbing.

It is at least the third report on a church theft that Warren police have taken in the past month.

Less than two weeks ago, Warren police reported that someone stole money from a petty cash box and a jar of children's donations from the Christian Community Baptist Church on Tod Avenue.

The insurance adjuster who was called to the Austin Village Baptist Church is now writing up a claim for the stolen copper, estimated at around $3,000.

Churches, businesses, and homes, especially vacant homes, are many times targeted by thieves who steal copper pipes and sell them to scrap dealers.