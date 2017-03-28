Authorities investigate death of Warren one-year-old

New Castle police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiners office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a one-year-old boy from Warren.

According to the medical examiner, Kardiar Williams was found unresponsive at his father's home on the 1100 block of Pin Oak Drive in New Castle just after 4:00 a.m. Monday.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh where he died shortly before 9:00 a.m. that same morning.

The medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of the boy's death.